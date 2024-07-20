RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We're not promoting same-sex relationship in Niger State - NGO

Nuhu-Aken'Ov said the NGO's doors were opened to persons with inquiries about its activities to avoid being, misunderstood and misjudged by the public.

The NGO was reacting to a recent social post by an individual that it promotes gay and lesbianism activities in the state.

Dorothy Nuhu-Aken’Ova, Executive Director and Founder of INCRESE made the clarification at a press briefing in Minna on Saturday.

The report was authored by an individual who was not conversant with the activities of the NGO linking it to anti-cultural and religious practices.

She described the report as a falsehood, adding that the NGO’s activities were in line with Nigeria’s constitution and was not doing anything contrary to the law from inception in 2000 to date.

Nuhu-Aken’Ova disclosed that the organisation has been forced to close down its office after threats to the lives of its staff members.

She said the NGO’s activities were on rendering assistance to victims of violence such as Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Violence Against Persons (VAMP) and helping in the retention of girls in school.

She added that the organisation also gives assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and mentors young people with low esteem to make informed decisions.

Nuhu Aken’Ova disclosed that the organisation had received international recognition from “Girls Not Brides” and was listed among the top three best projects in the world working to keep girls in school.

“INCRESE has been listed as number three in the world that is working to keep children in school, it has also been working to reduce the prevalence of HIV/AIDS and protection of human rights,” she said.

She added that the organisation also prioritises helping marginalised and disadvantaged groups of people through the promotion of social justice, equity, and inclusiveness.

Nuhu Aken’Ova disclosed that about 3000 people have benefited from the services of INCRESE across the country, among which 1000 were from Niger.

She said that the organisation was in partnership with the Ministries of Health, Education, Women's Affairs, Police, Human Rights Commission, Child Rights Commission and Parent-Teacher Associations.

She reiterated the NGO’s commitment to serve humanity respecting the ethics of the profession and being guided by the constitution, and regional and international legal instruments, to which Nigeria was.

