We’ll concentrate more on road construction in 2025 - Badagry LG boss

Onilude gave the assurance during a Stakeholders Consultative Forum For 2025, organised by the Council at Ajara secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the budget was tagged: “Budget of Transitional Economy”. Onilude said that the 2025 Budget would concentrate more on the construction of road networks with the communities in Badagry.

“We will consolidate more on what we have done before; we will do more of roads and touch some of our roads.

“Some bad roads will be fixed and more drainages will also be constructed.

“Let me assure you that I won’t start a project that I will not complete.

“I am leaving office by July 2025, I won’t start a project that someone will abandon when he gets to office,” he said.

The chairman said that the purpose of the forum was to know the needs of his people and to execute some of them in the coming budget.

“We will take note of whatever they say. We will look at it side by side with the revenue available and add part of it to the next budget.

“We may not be able to achieve all, but notwithstanding, we will do what we can,” he added.

The chairman said that within his three years in office, he had completed various projects.

“These include the new Customary Court Building, Legacy Building that housed the secretariat, building of entrance gate, Badagry Town Hall, 90 per cent completion, procurement of grader for grading roads.

“Construction of Isalu roads and others, building of NULGE building, building of Primary Health Centre in Gboyikoh and Torikoh and building of public toilet in the council,” he stated.

He appealed to the residents to always pay their taxes and levies for the council to fulfil their budgetary projection. Also, Abosede Olusanya, the council-manager BLG, said the purpose of the forum was to deliberate and discuss what the council would do in the coming year.

“We want something that will lead to the development of the council.

“I am aware that every one of us would have discussed with your leaders in different communities before coming here today,” she added.

NAN reports that some ward leaders, associations and CDA chairmen came to request for some inclusion in the budget.

Gabriel Omotayo, Chairman of the Community Development Association in Badagry, urged the chairman to help them grade all roads in their communities. Sedowhe Gboweh, the Coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Badagry Branch, urged the chairman to employ unemployed youths in the council.

Ibraheem Sarafadeen, Chairman of Ward D, urged the chairman to include the construction of Oropo Tafa Dada to General Hospital road in the coming budget.

