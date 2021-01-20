Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said Buhari stated this when he hosted President Patrice Talon of Republic of Benin, who was on an official visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Buhari said: “Good neighbourliness is very important in our lives. The survival of your neighbour is also your own, and we will continue to work with our neighbours in the light of this understanding.”

He recalled that on assumption of office for first term in 2015, one of the very first steps he took was to visit neighbouring countries – Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Benin – all towards forging a common understanding on crucial issues, including security, trade and development.

“And those are issues we must continue to engage on, for the good of our countries and the people. Whatever irritations that come up must be removed,” he added.

Earlier, Talon disclosed that he was in Nigeria to show gratitude to President Buhari for the robust leadership he displays in Nigeria and Africa.

While noting that the challenges of 2020 were huge, he stressed that the same challenges may remain in 2021, “and our relationship as neighbours must, therefore, remain cordial.”