We will continue to prioritise the interest of Rivers people — Fubara

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fubara thanked everyone who graced the occasion, especially the artists, for the performances which included singing and dancing.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Facebook]
Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Facebook]

Fubara remarked during the praise night organised on Friday by the state government to mark his first year in office, in Port Harcourt,

The governor, represented by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, solicited the support of the people in moving the state forward.

He urged the people to contribute their quota to assist the administration in achieving its vision of advancing the fortunes of the state.

The governor prayed that God would continue to move mountains on the path of the state, and make it better.

Fubara noted with happiness the spiritual ministrations and prophetic declarations by artistes during the event.

He said that they were manifestations of the victory which God had sealed in the state.

“We shall continue to have this shared vision of putting Rivers state first, but we can’t do it alone.

‘’We need all of you, big and small, to be there for us, to chip in the little or the much you can, and at the end of this our first tenure, you will see where God will take Rivers state.”

‘’I think there were spiritual ministrations that they have made, and they have also made prophetic declarations that we all said amen to,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured praise and worship songs in appreciation to God for the first year of Fubara.

Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion were the governor’s wife, Lady Valarie Fubara; former Governor Peter Odili and his wife, retired Justice Mary Odili; and Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi.

News Agency Of Nigeria

