We will arrest anyone who disrupts the peace and order in Kano - Police CP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said that Governor Yusuf had banned all forms of durbar activities in the state during the festive period.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel
Kano State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel

Usaini Gumel, the outgoing Commissioner of Police in the state gave the warning in Kano in a statement ahead of Eid-el-Kabir.

“Members of the public are hereby informed that joint security agencies will remain steadfast and resolute to maintain law and order in all parts of the State.

“We also warn that the joint security agencies are committed to arresting whoever intends to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state.

“No stone will be left unturned in ensuring the arrest and prosecution of any deviant,” he said.

The commissioner said that Governor Abba Yusuf had banned all forms of durbar activities in the state during the festive period.

He said the resolution was made during the State Security Council meeting.

“In addition, all other law-abiding people of the state are urged to continue to cooperate with the police and alongside other relevant security agencies.

“Adequate security deployments have been concluded to ensure a low-key but hitch-free festive Eid-El-Kabir celebration during this trying period.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

