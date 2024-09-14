We want Nigeria to have bigger role, voice in world affairs - US govt

The ambassador said he was committed to strengthening collaboration in areas old and new.

Mills said this during his welcome reception hosted by the U.S. Consulate in Lagos on Friday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mills was confirmed to be U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria on May 2, 2024, and presented his letter of credence to President Bola Tinubu in July.

Mills recently served as Deputy Representative of the U.S. to the United Nations.

“I am very happy to be here with the instructions of the Secretary of State and President Biden to help encourage Nigeria to step up and speak loudly,” Mills said.

He said that the partnership between both countries was evolving.

According to him, the just-concluded Global Inclusivity and Artificial Intelligence (AI): Africa (GIAA) Conference in Lagos reflected how Nigeria is moving ahead to bring in emerging technologies and recognise her future in the tech space, AI space and creative industries.

“Our bonds together are not just government-to-government. They are people-to-people.

“The connections between Nigerian and American people are deep and strong,” he said.

Mills said he was proud that every year, over 17,000 Nigerian students chose to study in U.S. colleges and universities, adding that yearly, over 400 Nigerians were participating in U.S. Government exchange and fellowship programmes.