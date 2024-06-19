We produced 73,740 national driving licences in 2 weeks - FRSC

A statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide quotes Mohammed as saying this on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal said that the achievement followed strategic interventions introduced to clear the backlogs of licences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed, on the assumption of office, visited the FRSC Print Farm as a major step to revamp the entire process of service delivery with respect to the issuance of driver’s licences.

The assessment was propelled by the rate of public outcry over the unprecedented delay faced by applicants in obtaining a National Drivers Licence.

At the end of the assessment, the Corps Marshal set up a task force to ensure that the backlogs were immediately cleared as soon as possible.

He directed 24-hour production and immediate rectification of the identified technical glitches that affected the overall production capacity of the farm.

“As at the moment, a total of 84,500 NDLs are in queue for production and expected to be delivered to the respective State Licensing Authorities nationwide,” he said.

Mohammed assured the public of the Corps’ commitment to quality service.

