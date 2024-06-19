ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We produced 73,740 national driving licences in 2 weeks - FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The corps marshal advised applicants, especially those who have been awaiting issuance for some time, to visit their state licensing offices to check and pick their licences.

FRSC produces 73,740 national driving licences in 2 weeks [The African Courier]
FRSC produces 73,740 national driving licences in 2 weeks [The African Courier]

Recommended articles

A statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide quotes Mohammed as saying this on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal said that the achievement followed strategic interventions introduced to clear the backlogs of licences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed, on the assumption of office, visited the FRSC Print Farm as a major step to revamp the entire process of service delivery with respect to the issuance of driver’s licences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assessment was propelled by the rate of public outcry over the unprecedented delay faced by applicants in obtaining a National Drivers Licence.

At the end of the assessment, the Corps Marshal set up a task force to ensure that the backlogs were immediately cleared as soon as possible.

He directed 24-hour production and immediate rectification of the identified technical glitches that affected the overall production capacity of the farm.

“As at the moment, a total of 84,500 NDLs are in queue for production and expected to be delivered to the respective State Licensing Authorities nationwide,” he said.

Mohammed assured the public of the Corps’ commitment to quality service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corps marshal advised applicants, especially those who have been awaiting issuance for some time, to visit their state licensing offices to check and pick their licences.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

He's a representative of God on earth - Ex-PDP chairman declares support for Alia

He's a representative of God on earth - Ex-PDP chairman declares support for Alia

Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih over anti-party activities

Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih over anti-party activities

Ex-student leader’s killing unconnected to Rivers LG tenure crisis – Police

Ex-student leader’s killing unconnected to Rivers LG tenure crisis – Police

Labour Party on mission to rescue Edo - Deputy governorship candidate

Labour Party on mission to rescue Edo - Deputy governorship candidate

MSc student captures footages of endangered Cross River gorillas

MSc student captures footages of endangered Cross River gorillas

Online media killing our businesses – Newspaper vendors lament

Online media killing our businesses – Newspaper vendors lament

We produced 73,740 national driving licences in 2 weeks - FRSC

We produced 73,740 national driving licences in 2 weeks - FRSC

Fubara directs immediate audit of 23 LG accounts dating back to Wike's tenure

Fubara directs immediate audit of 23 LG accounts dating back to Wike's tenure

Nnamdi Kanu seeks out-of-court settlement with FG to end terrorism trial

Nnamdi Kanu seeks out-of-court settlement with FG to end terrorism trial

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws [Gistbriefly]

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws

Ex-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan exposes why some governors are encouraging criminals