ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Warri residents remain peaceful on 2nd day of protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

Another trader, Anthony Nwosu expressed joy that Warri did not participate in the nationwide protest.

Warri residents remain peaceful on 2nd day of protest.
Warri residents remain peaceful on 2nd day of protest.

Recommended articles

A check by NAN on Friday in Warri showed that the metropolis had remained peaceful as residents go about their daily activities.

It would be recalled that some groups and individuals had planned a nationwide protest tagged : #ENDBADGOVERNANCE protest, which commenced on Thursday and it is to last for 10 days.

Security personnel, comprising of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Army and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) were, however, on ground to forestall any ugly development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the areas the personnel were stationed include: the Enerhen, PTI, Jakpa and Airport junction. They were also at DSC Roundabout, Estate Roundabout and the Effurun Roundabout.

There was high vehicular traffic and movement of pedestrians.

Traders in some of the major markets like the Igbudu, Main and Okere markets opened for businesses undisturbed.

Mrs Rita Efetobor, a trader at the Igbudu Market, said that she had to sell in order to feed her family.

“Those agitating for a protest should think of something better to do. Thank God that Warri is peaceful,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another trader, Anthony Nwosu expressed joy that Warri did not participate in the nationwide protest.

“Even on Thursday, most of us were in this market to sell and today, we are here without any form of intimidation from anyone,” Nwosu said.

Meanwhile, effort to reach the Warri Area Commander of the Nigeria Police, ACP Graham Imade on the security situation in Warri was unsuccessful.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters

Warri residents remain peaceful on 2nd day of protest

Warri residents remain peaceful on 2nd day of protest

Hunger Protest: Military threatens to step in if violence persists

Hunger Protest: Military threatens to step in if violence persists

Momodu, Shaibu blast Tinubu's henchman for anti-Igbo slur on protest

Momodu, Shaibu blast Tinubu's henchman for anti-Igbo slur on protest

Peter Obi demands arrest, prosecution of perpetrators threatening Igbos

Peter Obi demands arrest, prosecution of perpetrators threatening Igbos

Did FG tamper with network amid nationwide protest? Minister speaks

Did FG tamper with network amid nationwide protest? Minister speaks

Yobe Police detain 18 suspects for vandalism, violence in Nguru, Potiskum, Gashua

Yobe Police detain 18 suspects for vandalism, violence in Nguru, Potiskum, Gashua

Ikorodu returns to stability with resumed trading and parties amid protests

Ikorodu returns to stability with resumed trading and parties amid protests

Shops reopen in Osogbo as nationwide protest continues on second day

Shops reopen in Osogbo as nationwide protest continues on second day

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim.

Minister of Youth wants Nigerians to shun nationwide protests and embrace peace

KASU lecturers threaten 2-week warning strike over welfare concerns [Daily Nigerian]

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger in 2023

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger last year - Africa most affected

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes [Vanguard]

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes