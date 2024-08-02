Warri residents remain peaceful on 2nd day of protest.

A check by NAN on Friday in Warri showed that the metropolis had remained peaceful as residents go about their daily activities.

It would be recalled that some groups and individuals had planned a nationwide protest tagged : #ENDBADGOVERNANCE protest, which commenced on Thursday and it is to last for 10 days.

Security personnel, comprising of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Army and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) were, however, on ground to forestall any ugly development.

Some of the areas the personnel were stationed include: the Enerhen, PTI, Jakpa and Airport junction. They were also at DSC Roundabout, Estate Roundabout and the Effurun Roundabout.

There was high vehicular traffic and movement of pedestrians.

Traders in some of the major markets like the Igbudu, Main and Okere markets opened for businesses undisturbed.

Mrs Rita Efetobor, a trader at the Igbudu Market, said that she had to sell in order to feed her family.

“Those agitating for a protest should think of something better to do. Thank God that Warri is peaceful,” she said.

Another trader, Anthony Nwosu expressed joy that Warri did not participate in the nationwide protest.

“Even on Thursday, most of us were in this market to sell and today, we are here without any form of intimidation from anyone,” Nwosu said.