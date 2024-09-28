ADVERTISEMENT
Vets demand sanction for owners of unvaccinated dogs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The registrar identified rabies as 100 per cent preventable and curable, adding that all hands must be on deck across all sectors to achieve its eradication by 2030.

Vets demand sanction for owners of unvaccinated dogs

Dr Oladotun Fadipe, Acting Registrar, VCN, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

NAN reports that World Rabies Day (WRD) is commemorated annually on September 28, and the theme for 2024 is “Breaking Rabies Boundaries”.

Fadipe, who frowned at the prevalence of rabies in the country, mostly in rural areas, identified children as accounting for 40 per cent of the victims.

He, however, blamed challenges in rabies prevention and eradication on funding and non-implementation of existing policies.

He further identified funding as key in ensuring that extant policies were well implemented.

“So, let us ensure that we drag the enforcement and ensure every man or woman that has a dog that is not vaccinated is sanctioned.

“This fight against rabies is both for human health and the environment.

“We need science and technology, engineering and every sector on board to ensure that we break the boundaries of rabies.

“Government is trying by supplying vaccines to ensure that dogs, which are the principal animals that harbour and transmit rabies, are vaccinated,” he said.

According to him, these dogs are innocent, if they are vaccinated and are not carrying rabies they will also be happy.

“Nobody should see his dog as an enemy because dogs are the most friendly, and one of the first domesticated animals.

“So, if you love your dogs go and vaccinate them, and with that, the country’s strategies to ensure rabies eradication by 2030 will succeed,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, Fadipe said that it was chosen to highlight the need for progress and moving beyond the status quo.

He said that the theme called for innovative strategies and collaboration across various sectors and regions, highlighting the importance of integrating human, animal and environmental health efforts.

Fadipe said that by breaking rabies boundaries the country could overcome geographic, socio-economic and educational barriers, ensuring widespread vaccination, awareness and access to medical care.

“This theme highlights the need for cross-sectoral and cross-border collaborations, bringing together governments, health organisations, veterinary services and communities.

“In addition, there is a double meaning in the theme in that rabies itself does not recognise borders or boundaries, and so it is a transboundary disease.

“This unified approach is crucial in the fight against rabies, fostering a world where the disease is no longer a threat to both humans and animals,” he said.

Fadipe said that the council fully supported the theme, adding that it is open to collaborations to enshrine the concept of one health.

“We are tired of paying lip service to the concept of one health.

“Over 70 per cent of diseases and sicknesses have animal origin. So, if we do not come together to fight all diseases we will not be able to achieve it,” he said.

