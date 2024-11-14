Very Dark Man arrives court in Edo attire, cheered by fans, for Falana & Falz case

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that VDM arrived at the court on Thursday in Edo attire with his fans cheering him on. He is facing a defamatory lawsuit filed against him by Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin, also known as Falz.

NAN reports that the court had on October 14 ordered VDM to bring down the alleged defamatory video which he made on September 24 against the SAN and his son.

The court had also ordered the service of originating summons to VDM through his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju within 14 days. The court is yet to hear the lawsuit at the time of filing this report.

