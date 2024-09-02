ADVERTISEMENT
Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police also recovered two pistol magazines with ten rounds of live 9mm ammunition, a black pistol casing and three wraps of weeds suspected to be hemp.

Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

ASP Timfon John, the command’s Public Relations Officer, who disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Monday, said that some weapons were recovered in the process.

John said that operatives from the command raided the residence of the suspects at Ring Road 3, Uyo, on Saturday.

“We recovered one Nitro Air rifle affixed with a detachable telescope, one SID Sauer American pistol, one Power-line Japanese pistol, and one Phantom American pistol,” she said.

She said the police also recovered two pistol magazines with ten rounds of live 9mm ammunition, a black pistol casing, two pairs of leather gloves, and three wraps of weeds suspected to be ‘hemp’.

“The suspects are currently in the command’s custody undergoing detailed investigation. We assure the public of our determination to tackle crime in the state,” she added.

The police spokesperson urged residents of the state to support the police by providing reliable information that could help in tracking down criminals.

