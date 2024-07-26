ADVERTISEMENT
Utomi forms social movement New Tribe to correct ills, advance common goods

News Agency Of Nigeria

Utomi said that values shaped human progress, adding that citizens had an obligation to restore lost values.

Pat Utomi [Ripples Nigeria]
Pat Utomi [Ripples Nigeria]

Utomi said this at a news conference on “The State of The Motherland’ on Friday in Lagos.

The political economist said that he was one of the servants of the New Tribe, adding that the group had been active since May 1, when its portal, the new tribe.co.ng, went live.

“The main objective is the view that citizens must come together to work collaboratively to save the nation.

“The structure of the New Tribe which is non-partisan but not an apolitical social movement, is built on 14 cohorts of social action and seven cohorts of organisation.

“It is also for the correction of our erroneous values and unfortunate outcomes of value decadence in our society that the New Tribe has been birthed,” he said.

According to him, the New Tribe is a gathering of citizens committed to personal integrity, culture of merit, social justice and sacrifice to advance the common good.

“These are citizens willing to make changes in the work ethics and making production an anchor of economic engagement and favour reason and rational disposition over emotions of ethnicity and faith often weaponised by political actors,” Utomi said.

According to him, the active cohorts of the New Tribe include health, Ubuntu community, public accountability, infrastructure, economic growth and elections.

“Two weeks from today, the leadership of the New Tribe will issue the first state of the motherland report.

“Four months after, the New Tribe will issue the second and will do so every fourth month, thereafter,” he said.

Utomi said that values shaped human progress, adding that citizens had an obligation to restore lost values.

