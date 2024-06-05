US lawmakers want Biden to rescue Binance executive held ‘hostage’ in Nigeria

According to Bloomberg, 16 Republican congressmen including Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, have written to Biden, asking him to intervene in Gambaryan’s case and treat it as a ‘hostage’ situation.

In a letter dated June 4, the lawmakers asserted that the Binance executive was wrongfully detained, adding that the American citizen was accused of several “baseless” offenses by the Nigerian government.

They, therefore, urged the President, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Roger D. Carstens to take immediate action to secure his release from detention.

“We fear for his life. Immediate action is essential to ensure his safety and preservice his life. We must act swiftly before it is too late,” the letter reads in part.

In the letter, the lawmakers also stated that Gambaryan has contracted malaria and is being refused adequate treatment by Nigerian prison officials.

The backstory

In February, the Federal Government of Nigeria detained Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, the company’s Regional Manager, over allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.

In March, Anjarwalla, a British citizen escaped from the guest house in Abuja where he and his colleague were detained. He was re-arrested in Kenya by the International Police Organisation (Interpol).