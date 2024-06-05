ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

US lawmakers want Biden to rescue Binance executive held ‘hostage’ in Nigeria

Bayo Wahab

The US lawmakers said Gambaryan has contracted malaria and is being refused adequate treatment by Nigerian prison officials.

President Bola Tinubu, Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan and US President, Joe Biden.
President Bola Tinubu, Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan and US President, Joe Biden.

Recommended articles

According to Bloomberg, 16 Republican congressmen including Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, have written to Biden, asking him to intervene in Gambaryan’s case and treat it as a ‘hostage’ situation.

In a letter dated June 4, the lawmakers asserted that the Binance executive was wrongfully detained, adding that the American citizen was accused of several “baseless” offenses by the Nigerian government.

They, therefore, urged the President, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Roger D. Carstens to take immediate action to secure his release from detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We fear for his life. Immediate action is essential to ensure his safety and preservice his life. We must act swiftly before it is too late,” the letter reads in part.

The US lawmakers' letter to Joe Biden.
The US lawmakers' letter to Joe Biden. Pulse Nigeria

In the letter, the lawmakers also stated that Gambaryan has contracted malaria and is being refused adequate treatment by Nigerian prison officials.

The US lawmakers' letter to Joe Biden.
The US lawmakers' letter to Joe Biden. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In February, the Federal Government of Nigeria detained Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, the company’s Regional Manager, over allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.

In March, Anjarwalla, a British citizen escaped from the guest house in Abuja where he and his colleague were detained. He was re-arrested in Kenya by the International Police Organisation (Interpol).

However, during Gambaryan's trial in May, the Federal High Court in Abuja rejected his bail request, saying he posed a flight risk.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai faces probe by Kaduna assembly over alleged financial misconduct

El-Rufai faces probe by Kaduna assembly over alleged financial misconduct

US lawmakers want Biden to rescue Binance executive held ‘hostage’ in Nigeria

US lawmakers want Biden to rescue Binance executive held ‘hostage’ in Nigeria

Lagos Govt to hand over 270 housing units in Egan-Igando after 21-year delay

Lagos Govt to hand over 270 housing units in Egan-Igando after 21-year delay

Fresh banknotes with King Charles III enter circulation

Fresh banknotes with King Charles III enter circulation

Hamas demands Israeli withdrawal, permanent ceasefire to end Gaza war

Hamas demands Israeli withdrawal, permanent ceasefire to end Gaza war

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace

How Sanwo-Olu, Fubara, Yusuf, 27 govs spent ₦968.64bn on refreshments, others in 3 months

How Sanwo-Olu, Fubara, Yusuf, 27 govs spent ₦968.64bn on refreshments, others in 3 months

Court grants order to serve APC Chairman, Ganduje on bribery charges

Court grants order to serve APC Chairman, Ganduje on bribery charges

Cubana Chief Priest's naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

Cubana Chief Priest's naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia