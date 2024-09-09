ADVERTISEMENT
Unilorin partners with Chinese University for research collaboration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The MoU is to establish academic linkages and foster educational collaboration between the two universities.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, the agreement was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in China.

The publication stated that the MoU is to establish academic linkages and foster educational collaboration between the two universities. It said that the initiative would promote academic cooperation in various fields, including education, research, and cultural exchange.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole and his counterpart at the North-China University signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions. This is on the sideline of the First Exchange Mechanism Conference of the China-Africa Consortium of Universities and the China-Africa Higher Education Dialogue.

The Conference, which was co-hosted by the China Association of Higher Education (CAHE) and the Association of African Universities (AAU), took place in Beijing, China, from September 5 to September 7.

The publication stated that Unilorin is one of the 100 universities in Africa that have been selected to participate in the programme. It is designed to strengthen educational ties and enhance knowledge exchange between African and Chinese universities.

“The collaboration will pave way for joint research projects, student and staff exchanges, and other academic activities that will benefit both institutions.”

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Egbewole said that the partnership would strengthen cross-cultural academic exchange in today’s globalised world.

The Vice-Chancellor pledged UNILORIN’s commitment to upholding and respecting the relationship. He noted the potential for both institutions to utilise their strengths in research and education to tackle global challenges, especially in water resources and electricity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

