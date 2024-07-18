UNILORIN beats ABU, others to win JAMB's ₦500m as best institution

The award was held during the 2024 JAMB policy meeting and 4th edition of the National Tertiary Admissions’ Performance-Merit Award (NATAP-M Award), in Abuja on Thursday.

Unilorin was awarded an ₦500 million prize after securing 12 points in the overall category of five elements of the award.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria emerged as second best institution with 11 points and got a cash prize of ₦75 million while Borno State University came third with nine points and a cash prize of ₦50 million.

Also, Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna emerged as the best Polytechnic with 12 points and got the ₦50 million prize at the sectoral awards while Federal College of Education, Zaria emerged as the best College of Education with 11 points and won the ₦50 million prize in the year under review.

For Innovation Enterprise Institutions, PEFTI Film Institute, Lagos emerged winner with six points and a cash prize of N10 million.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said the overall award prize was increased to ₦750 million to help the winner achieve tangible results with the money.

He said any institution that emerged overall winner cannot win it again until after five years to enable the price to go round.

Oloyede disclosed that this year, the Board remitted over ₦3.5 billion to the Federal Government and also set aside the ₦750 million that should be given to the winning institutions.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibril Barau, in his remark, said the ceremony not only celebrated their collective achievements but also served as a testament to their unwavering dedication.

He added that it also served as hard work and promotion of excellence that had become the hallmarks of the nation's tertiary admission processes.

Also, the board gave recognition awards to former Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Emeritus Peter Okebukola, National Coordinator, UBEC Digital Resource Centre, Prof. Bashir Galadanci and two others for their contribution to the education sector.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Prof. Okebukola thanked God and the board.

“If we are to award one person out of the 220 million people in Nigeria for commitment to duty, good leadership and governance, I will give that award to Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

“If Oloyede is to be the president, Nigeria will be a better country.