UNICEF vows to reduce Katsina’s out-of-school children population

News Agency Of Nigeria

Congratulating the state for becoming second in NLP enrollment, Farah also felicitated Musawa for becoming the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education.

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)
Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

The UNICEF Chief, Kano Field office, Rahama Farah disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Zainab Musawa.

According to Farah, the visit aims to renew UNICEF’s commitment to supporting children of the state to learn.

The UNICEF chief said: “More support is coming to address out-of-school children and Tsangaya schools with vocational skills for them to be more relevant in the society.

“UNICEF will also provide more support for the state in the area of Teacher Management Information System (TMIS) and Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) for more system strengthening and capacity building.”

Congratulating the state for becoming second in NLP enrollment, Farah also felicitated Musawa for becoming the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education.

Responding, the commissioner pledged to scale up pending UNICEF activities for the educational development of Katsina State.

Musawa, who disclosed her strategic plans for overhauling the education system of the state, also restated the government’s commitment under Gov. Dikko Radda to working with development partners to achieve the desired objectives.

She also thanked the UNICEF Chief for the visit which she described as timely and significant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit also featured a brief practical demonstration of the application of TMIS and NLP.

