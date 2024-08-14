ADVERTISEMENT
UNICEF calls on fathers to actively promote exclusive breastfeeding for infants

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fathers are urged to look for affordable alternatives to provide for mothers with food like; soya beans, beans and groundnuts, among others.

Irene stated this at the two-day media engagement to spotlight the roles of fathers and grandmothers in the promotion of exclusive breastfeeding, organised by UNICEF in Yola on Wednesday.

According to her, with the current economic situation in the country, fathers should look for affordable alternatives to provide for mothers, such as soya beans, vegetables, beans and groundnuts, among others.

She urged journalists to be change agents in the sensitisation of the public to the need for breastfeeding children for a certain period, in the interest of their wellbeing.

“We are now changing the approach from focusing on mothers to fathers, for positive results.

“More than 80% of mothers are not practising exclusive breastfeeding in the North-East,” she said.

She stated that 2021 statistics showed that Adamawa had 53.3%, Bauchi 26.3%, Gombe 30.7%, Plateau 38.6% and Taraba 33.7% on exclusive breastfeeding. Irene added that engaging the fathers would bridge the gap.

“Exclusive breastfeeding is important for short and long-term benefits, as it will provide all the fluid and nutrients needed for optimal growth and brain development.

“At the end, we are going to have a healthy community and nation as well as reduce mortality,” she stated.

According to her, grandmothers can also influence mothers not to practise exclusive breastfeeding, hence the need for all to understand the benefits.

Also speaking, the Communication Officer, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Opeyemi Olagunju, urged participants to be change agents and focus on human-angle stories to influence fathers’ attitudes to exclusive breastfeeding.

Bashir Tahir, Assistant Secretary Adamawa Muslim Council and David Simon, Director of Education, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, appreciated UNICEF for the engagement. They assured that the message would be passed to churches and mosques across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were drawn from Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Plateau states.

News Agency Of Nigeria

