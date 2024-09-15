ADVERTISEMENT
UNIBEN students rescued from collapsed 3-storey building stable in hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

Eyewitness accounts revealed that no life was lost, but several students were injured.

The management disclosed this, in a statement, on Saturday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the building, where the students resided, collapsed on Saturday, following the downpour, which began Friday afternoon.

The statement said the rescue team, comprising staff of the security and fire service departments, the health centre, students as well as the police succeeded in rescuing the students.

It said that the rescued students were first taken to the institution’s health centre before two of them were later taken to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“The management wishes the affected students speedy recovery and commends the rescue team for their gallantry,” the statement said.

