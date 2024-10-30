UniAbuja non-academic staff embark on indefinite strike over withheld salaries

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the strike, affecting all federal universities, began on 28 October. A visit to UniAbuja by a NAN correspondent on Wednesday found the premises deserted, with no activities from non-academic staff.

NAN also reports that the school clinic was closed, with no medical personnel available.

Nurudeen Yusuf, Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and JAC, UniAbuja chapter, confirmed 100% compliance from members. He stated that the strike would continue until the withheld salaries were paid.

“The state of compliance is 100%, the strike was declared on October 28 following a joint meeting of SSANU and NASU members.

“Thereafter after we informed our management that our members will be withdrawing their services.

“The level of compliance is total except for those in the safety unit whom the union is giving concessions so that they can maintain and protect the property of the university and the government.

“We will not call off this strike until our withheld salary is paid by Mr President,” he said.

Yusuf explained that efforts to secure payment had been unsuccessful, leaving the union no choice but to strike.

“This action is unfortunate and preventable… We can only work when we are paid for the work we have done.”