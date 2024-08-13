ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

Segun Adeyemi

Nigerian Police Chief Kayode Egbetokun emphasised the importance of youth participation in national security.

Nigerian youths [Businessday NG]
Nigerian youths [Businessday NG]

Recommended articles

"The involvement of our youths is not just beneficial—it is essential," he stated, highlighting the need for young Nigerians to recognise their potential as change agents.

He further emphasised that discouraging the youth would be akin to "destroying the nation's prosperity."

The summit served a dual purpose: celebrating the energy and creativity of Nigerian youth while inspiring them to view themselves as pivotal contributors to national security.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ladigbolu, the event is a testament to the commitment of both UNESCO and the Nigeria Police to empower young people as indispensable assets in the fight against threats to the country.

Ladigbolu also pointed out that Nigerian youth, with their familiarity with technology and social media, are uniquely positioned to offer fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to national security challenges.

"Youth can act as the eyes and ears of their communities, identifying potential threats and working with authorities to neutralise them," he said.

As the event concluded, Ladigbolu urged Nigerian youth to focus on unity and capacity building, reminding them of their role in shaping the nation's future.

"It is good to have political opinions, but more appropriate when you listen to what others think," he advised, calling for purposeful unity to transform Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the event attended by Pulse Nigeria, more than 400 delegates, including government officials, security agencies, and youth representatives, gathered at a summit to discuss the critical role of Nigerian youth in national security.

The event, themed "Enhancing the Nigerian Youth's Value for National Security Intelligence," was a collaboration between the Nigerian Police and UNESCO, marking International Youth Day.

Nigerian Police Chief Kayode Egbetokun emphasised the importance of youth participation in national security.

"Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to our youths," Egbetokun urged.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The task before us is indeed significant, but I am confident that with the collective strength, creativity, and enthusiasm of our youth, coupled with the support of our partners, we'll rise up to the challenge and make a meaningful impact."

The summit aimed to foster youth involvement and ensure their contributions are valued in national security efforts.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bauchi is thriving, not in squalor' - Gov Bala fires back at Dogara

Bauchi is thriving, not in squalor' - Gov Bala fires back at Dogara

Tinubu signs bill to increase salaries and benefits for judicial officers

Tinubu signs bill to increase salaries and benefits for judicial officers

16 killed, 17 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

16 killed, 17 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff

Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff

Groups call for increased funding as Tuberculosis cases rise in Anambra

Groups call for increased funding as Tuberculosis cases rise in Anambra

Kaduna residents lament spike in transport fares as fuel hits ₦950 per litre

Kaduna residents lament spike in transport fares as fuel hits ₦950 per litre

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Pulse Sports

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers protesters [Punch Newspapers]

Protesters block East-West road in Rivers, demand action on poverty & hunger

Chief Tom Uloko and Tijani Ugbodaga [ Pulse.ng]

Obaseki replaces Oshiomhole's commissioner with Ugbodaga as Edo LG Chairman

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Governor Fubara launches investment promotion agency to attract investors

Power restored after arcing incident on Benin-Egbin 330kV line - TCN

Power restored after arcing incident on Benin-Egbin 330kV line - TCN confirms