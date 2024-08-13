UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

"The involvement of our youths is not just beneficial—it is essential," he stated, highlighting the need for young Nigerians to recognise their potential as change agents.

He further emphasised that discouraging the youth would be akin to "destroying the nation's prosperity."

The summit served a dual purpose: celebrating the energy and creativity of Nigerian youth while inspiring them to view themselves as pivotal contributors to national security.

According to Ladigbolu, the event is a testament to the commitment of both UNESCO and the Nigeria Police to empower young people as indispensable assets in the fight against threats to the country.

Ladigbolu also pointed out that Nigerian youth, with their familiarity with technology and social media, are uniquely positioned to offer fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to national security challenges.

"Youth can act as the eyes and ears of their communities, identifying potential threats and working with authorities to neutralise them," he said.

As the event concluded, Ladigbolu urged Nigerian youth to focus on unity and capacity building, reminding them of their role in shaping the nation's future.

"It is good to have political opinions, but more appropriate when you listen to what others think," he advised, calling for purposeful unity to transform Nigeria.

IGP's message to Nigerian youths

At the event attended by Pulse Nigeria, more than 400 delegates, including government officials, security agencies, and youth representatives, gathered at a summit to discuss the critical role of Nigerian youth in national security.

The event, themed "Enhancing the Nigerian Youth's Value for National Security Intelligence," was a collaboration between the Nigerian Police and UNESCO, marking International Youth Day.

Nigerian Police Chief Kayode Egbetokun emphasised the importance of youth participation in national security.

"Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to our youths," Egbetokun urged.

"The task before us is indeed significant, but I am confident that with the collective strength, creativity, and enthusiasm of our youth, coupled with the support of our partners, we'll rise up to the challenge and make a meaningful impact."