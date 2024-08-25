ADVERTISEMENT
Unaccredited training consultant risks 6 months jail in Nigeria – CMD

News Agency Of Nigeria

Modinat Olusoji, the acting Director General (DG) of CMD [quicknews]

Mrs Modinat Olusoji, the acting Director General (D-G) of CMD disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Olusoji added that an unaccredited corporate entity engaging in management development training is equally liable to a fine of ₦1 million.

She said the newly amended Establishment Act of the Centre makes provision for the sanctions and empowers the body to enforce the law.

NAN reports that CMD and the Nigerian Council for Management Development (NCMD) were established in 1973 to regulate management consultancy training through the accreditation and registration of management trainers, training firms and institutions.

The 1973 Establishment Act was amended in 2022 to, among others, statutorily empower the bodies to sanction unaccredited trainers and firms.

Olusoji said that the centre had put machinery in place for the implementation of the amended act on sanctioning unaccredited management training centres in the country.

She said the centre was also carrying out a campaign to sensitise stakeholders to the development.

“We are using every form of advocacy, including our accredited trainers to be our ambassador wherever they go.

“We are also trying to put some other activities in place to ensure that those unaccredited get accredited because we don’t want to just go in the way of enforcing sanctions.

“We want to educate them on the consequences so that they can voluntarily come forward to be accredited," she said.

Olusoji added: “Another thing we have done is to educate Nigerians on the need to patronise only accredited trainers and management consultants.

“If you want to know whether a firm is accredited or not, just ask for its accreditation number or the name, go to our website and carry out a check”.

The DG underscored the need for standardisation in management training and urged stakeholders to work together to sanitise the environment to ensure that the investment in the sector yields satisfactory results.

She said that the centre’ mandates were derived from the need for human capacity development, provision of services in the area of management training, research, consultancy and education for performance improvement and productivity in all sections of the economy.

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
