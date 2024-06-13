ADVERTISEMENT
UK-based Imo group sponsors 125 students for 2024 Junior WAEC exams

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gesture is part of the union’s commitment to alleviate the financial burden of parents and students.

Junior West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) [Nairametrics]

Mazi Vincent Akamnonu, President of APU, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday. The examination is known as a certificate examination written by the third-class students of junior secondary schools to usher them into the Senior Secondary School.

Akamnonu said that the gesture was part of the union’s commitment to alleviate the financial burden of parents and students from the three major schools in Arondizuogu in Imo.

“By investing in education today, we are building a brighter future for tomorrow.

“The initiative aims to support underprivileged students and marks a significant milestone in our dedication to fostering education and empowering our community,” he said.

Akamnonu noted that education being a fundamental right of every child, must be made available, not as a privilege but as a right.

“By removing financial barriers, we are empowering students to excel academically and pursue their dreams.

“Many talented students face financial barriers that hinder their academic progress.

“Recognising this challenge, APU UK stepped forward to bridge the gap to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity to pursue their educational aspirations.

“Through the generous contributions of our members and the dedication of our volunteers, we provided financial assistance to 125 deserving students, enabling them to focus on their studies without the burden of exam fees,” Akamnonu stated.

According to him, the union will host a global conference to educate young people on various training opportunities available in the Information Technology (IT) sector.

The APU president explained that the training scheduled to be held at the end of June in Imo would provide many youths with onshore and offshore IT training and employment opportunities.

“Together, we can create a world where every child has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

“APU UK is also expected to join thousands of Igbo communities in celebrating the 10th Igbo Festival of Arts and Culture in London in July 2024.

“The organisation will be joined by patriotic Arondizuogu women to make this global event a success,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Imo State government, through its Commissioner for Education, Prof. Johncliff Nwadike, has commended the UK-based group for the gesture.

In a letter to APU UK, the commissioner, who highlighted the positive impact of the sponsorship on the students’ educational careers said that the commitment was commendable.

“Following your initial offer, you generously pledged to cover the BECE examination fees for all third-year Junior Secondary School students.

“This kind of action sets an inspiring example, and we are thrilled to have APU UK/Ireland as a partner.

“Together, we can achieve significant positive outcomes for the Arondizuogu community,” Nwadike stated.

