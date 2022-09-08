RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt

Ima Elijah

Mamu is currently in the custody of the DSS

Tukur Mamu
Tukur Mamu

The operatives who stormed Mamu's residence were reported to have conveyed via about 20 vehicles.

What was found in Mamu's house: According to news reports “They ransacked the house and carted away documents, phones and laptops. Those in the house were ordered to sign a document, before the officers took it back.”

According to more reports, his office was raided after his residence.

Mamu was arrested in Egypt yesterday: The negotiator was first arrested in Egypt, detained for 24 hours before he was flown back to Nigeria.

Why Mamu arrested on arrival in Nigeria: According to security sources, Mamu was arrested for his alleged involvement in collecting ransom and taking same to terrorists in exchange for the kidnapped victims.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, earlier on Wednesday, September 08, 2022, confirmed that Mamu was arrested at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on Wednesday afternoon.

While the aircraft, which conveyed Tukur Mamu and his family members, touched down in Kano around 1:55pm, he was immediately picked up by the DSS.

What you should know: According to a news report, it has been a pattern that the freed victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack converged on Mamu’s office before reuniting with their families.

He is the Publisher of Desert Herald.

