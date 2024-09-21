ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops arrest 2 gun-runners in Plateau, recover some weapons

News Agency Of Nigeria

He appealed to residents to support the military and other security agencies in tackling all forms of criminality in the state.

Troops arrest 2 gun-runners in Plateau, recover some weapons [Twitter/@PoliceNG]
Troops arrest 2 gun-runners in Plateau, recover some weapons [Twitter/@PoliceNG]

Recommended articles

The Media and Information Officer of OPSH, Maj. Samson Zhakom disclosed this to newsmen in Jos on Saturday.

Zhakom said that the suspected criminals were caught in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that troops of OPSH had some days ago caught and detained five alleged gunrunners in Bayameni Community of Jos North LGA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barely 72 hours ago, troops caught five notorious gunrunners and recovered some automatic weapons with about 6,000 rounds of assorted rounds of ammunition at Bayameni on Bauchi Road in Jos North LGA.

”We conducted follow-up operations in Bokkos Town on September 18 and troops busted another criminal syndicate while they were finalising transactions for the sale of arms and ammunition worth N5 million.

”The suspects, Matawal Bitrus and Thomas Benedict were apprehended at Banana Island Hotel, Bokkos,” he said.

He further said that two AK-47 Rifles, one automatic pistol and three AK-47 magazines were recovered from them.

Zhakom, who identified the proliferation of firearms as one of the major enablers of criminal activities in the state, said that OPSH had initiated stringent measures to deal with the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to residents to support the military and other security agencies in tackling all forms of criminality in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Historic moment in Edo election with record turnout of senior citizens

Historic moment in Edo election with record turnout of senior citizens

I’m proud of military - Ighodalo says after casting ballot in Edo guber poll

I’m proud of military - Ighodalo says after casting ballot in Edo guber poll

Where are they sharing the money? Oshiomhole defends APC amid vote-buying claims

Where are they sharing the money? Oshiomhole defends APC amid vote-buying claims

INEC extends voting time at PUs where voting started late in Edo election

INEC extends voting time at PUs where voting started late in Edo election

Lagos police arrest stepfather, 2 others for defiling 12-year-old girl

Lagos police arrest stepfather, 2 others for defiling 12-year-old girl

Imo LG elections record impressive voter turnout, delayed commencement

Imo LG elections record impressive voter turnout, delayed commencement

APC, APGA up in arms as missing result sheets spark controversy in Enugu elections

APC, APGA up in arms as missing result sheets spark controversy in Enugu elections

Edo Poll: Benin residents defy rain, troop out to vote under heavy downpour

Edo Poll: Benin residents defy rain, troop out to vote under heavy downpour

Troops arrest 2 gun-runners in Plateau, recover some weapons

Troops arrest 2 gun-runners in Plateau, recover some weapons

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community/Illustration [Pulse]

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

President Bola Tinubu on state visit to China [Presidency]

Chinese envoy pledges to actualise all agreements signed during Tinubu's visit

Prof Bartholomew Nnaji

Enugu community accuses ex-minister of demolishing ancestral homes in land dispute

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar

Your days are numbered - Air Chief pledges sustained onslaught against bandits