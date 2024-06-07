Tribunal’s ₦150m fine on MultiChoice splits Nigerians online

In addition to the fine, the tribunal has ordered the company to provide a one-month free subscription to its subscribers.

Justice Thomas Okosu-led panel issued the ruling on Friday in Abuja.

Before the ruling, MultiChoice Nigeria hiked the subscription rates for its DStv and GOtv packages despite the orders of the tribunal.

The Tribunal had stopped MultiChoice from increasing its subscription tariffs and cost of products and services scheduled to begin on May 1.

The tribunal’s ruling has sparked debate online, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), with opinions sharply divided.

@TolaOlaosebikan, on X, formerly Twitter, wrote that the ruling should be appealed.

“Multichoice has always been on the receiving side of court rulings in Nigeria. Is it because it is a foreign firm?

“Subscribers have the right to boycott their services if they are perceived to be too expensive and go for competitors.

“Our court rulings should not be draconian in nature but fair and just. Multichoice is a business entity for goodness’ sake.

“Who bears the operational expenses for the one month? Taxes, third-party subscriptions, rentals, salaries.”

Also, @Osi_Suave said, “I think Multichoice should exit this market because I don’t understand why a private business that doesn’t provide an essential service is constantly hounded like this.

“When they leave, maybe ‘una eye go clear’,” he said.

@NwabuwaChidume, wrote, “Multichoice and arbitrary subscription charges didn’t just start today. The corruption in the system is responsible for these extortions.

“The vulnerability of the common masses to some of these economic vampires is scary. Believe me, today’s fine won’t stop the increment.”

On the contrary, Mathew Dubem on Facebook said, “Finally, justice for the consumers! “Multichoice has been exploiting Nigerians for too long with their exorbitant subscription fees.

“This fine and the free subscription are a welcome relief, I think I will have to go get back my Gotv decoder to enjoy the one-month free subscription.”

Another Facebook user, Adegoke Ademola commended the Tribunal for standing up for consumer rights.

“This ruling sets a precedent and will hopefully lead to more accountability from service providers in Nigeria.

“This is a win for all DSTV and GOTV users. It’s high time these big corporations understood that they can’t just bully their way around. Kudos to the tribunal,” he said.