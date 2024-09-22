Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

The matriculation ceremony, which took place at the permanent site of the university in Daura, on Saturday, was witnessed by the Minister of Transportation, Senator Ahmed Alkali and other dignitaries.

The minister urged the students to take advantage of the unique opportunity to acquire knowledge with all sense of diligence to contribute towards the development of the country’s economy.

He also commended the people and government of Katsina State for their generous hospitality in hosting the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alkali also extolled its commitment to supporting its effective operations, especially at the critical period of its physical development.

The minister said, “I want to personally commend the culture of consolidating previous federal and state government’s commitments towards the university by Governor Dikko Radda.

“After our inauguration as Ministers on Aug. 21, 2023, I led a team and visited the University in Oct. 2023.

”It was only the Vice-Chancellor that was on the ground without a single academic or support staff.

“Notwithstanding this apparent challenge, I made a declaration of ensuring the take-off of the University for the 2023/2024 academic session.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In furtherance of this commitment, all efforts, processes, networks, contacts and collaborations were utilised, which secured the appointment of the mentor University and other Principal Officers.”

According to him, he was able to also secure the placement of the university on the JAMB portal.

Alkali said that this has created an easy platform for the first admission exercise and the perfection of relevant documents in related offices.

In addition, he commended CCECC Nigeria Limited, the company that built the university for executing some corporate social responsibility projects.

“It may interest you to note that the University was placed on TETFund’s intervention for the execution of capital projects against the 2025 financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More significantly, President Bola Tinubu has graciously approved the financing of the University under the 2024 Appropriation (Repeal and Enactment) Act.

“I wish these young, but prosperous University students a successful academic life,” the minister said.

Earlier, the pioneer Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university, Prof. Umar Adam-Katsayal, said that JAMB has approved a total quota of 500 candidates for its admission for the 2023/2024 academic session.

“Based on that approval, we widely advertised and called for candidates that scored the approved National Minimum Tolerable Marks for admission into Nigerian Universities during the 2023 JAMB.

”They must equally be interested in building a career in the transportation industry, hence they can apply for admission via the University’s portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The call was overwhelmingly responded to with 1,250 candidates, which made us request an addition of 10 per cent of the given quota from the JAMB, which was graciously granted.