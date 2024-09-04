RTEAN dissolves Oyo branch executive over non-performance

Alhaji Musa Maitakobi, Executive National President of the association, and Yusuf Adeniyi, National Secretary General, announced the dissolution in a joint statement issued in Abuja.

The statement said the Oyo State Branch of RTEAN was dissolved in line with Article 9: d (ii) of the association’s constitution, following a resolution reached at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Aug. 29.

“This action was as a result of the non-functional state of the executive and non-attendance of NEC meetings for more than six months without any cause,” said the statement.

