Traders in Wike's LG defy Fubara’s no-movement order

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some shop owners and traders in Obio-Akpor, Rivers, on Saturday, opened for business in defiance of the state government’s no-movement order during the council election.

A voter casting his ballot at Oyigbo local government area on Saturday [NAN]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council elections are being held to fill chairmanship and councilorship positions in the areas.

NAN further reports that while the election was ongoing, some residents of the city went ahead with their businesses.

Kachi James, a shop owner at Woji Ward 6, told NAN that she decided to give priority attention to her business.

She said that the political differences between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had demoralised many residents of the state.

Wike hails from Rumuepirikom in Obio-Akpor local government of the state.

“This business is the only way that I can put food on my family’s table, so I won’t risk my life just to vote,” she said.

Similarly, Burma Wenodi, a Point of Sale vendor, said that he had become disappointed with politics and the political class especially, after the 2023 election.

“I have been participating in previous elections, there has been no difference or impact on my life,” he said.

Also speaking, Lucy Offor, said she was still observing the situation and had yet to make a decision.

