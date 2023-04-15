The sports category has moved to a new website.

Traders in Anambra community open for business amid supplementary poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

A food vendor said the supplementary election had provided an avenue for her to make more sales.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security agencies from the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Army were strategically positioned and patrolling the affected polling units.

It was also observed that traders along the roads also opened for businesses as many said their votes won’t count again this time.

A welder, Chidike Obinna, said that many people were disappointed by the outcome of the previous election.

“Many people won’t be going to out to vote in this supplementary election. It’s better to open for the day-to-day business than going to queue for voting.

“I have three days left to deliver this work you met me doing, then I will leave it to go and start queuing up to vote and then it won’t turn out in people’s favour,” he said.

Another trader, Amaka Eze, commended the government for not locking down the entire area for the purpose of the election.

“The government did well for allowing movement and commercial activities too, times are hard now, we need money to meet our needs.

“As lots of people are no longer interested in voting, you and I know that the winners already knows themselves, so, why going to suffer and risk losing valuables or lives at the poll."

A food vendor in Ward 6, Amini Town Hall, Chioma Ogbonna, said that the supplementary election had provided an avenue for her to make more sales.





