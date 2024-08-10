ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to her, the meeting is not just a social event but a powerful platform for women’s empowerment, advocacy, and community development.

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Daily Trust]
First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Daily Trust]

Tinubu made the pledge on Friday in Enugu, when she declared open this year’s August Meeting organised by the Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah.

She said that through her Renewed Hope Initiative Women Economic Empowerment, 1,000 petty traders in each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, would be supported.

Tinubu, represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, said, “Our women will be supported with N50,000 each to recapitalise and support their businesses.

“Through the Renewed Hope initiative, we are working tirelessly toward a better life for families.

“The scope of our programmes covers education, social investment programme, agriculture, health and economic empowerment.

“In economic empowerment, we have provided women with ICT training to improve digital skills.

“In education, we have provided scholarships to our children and youths across the country with the opportunity to study abroad.

“Also in agriculture, we have supported our women farmers with fertilizers and farming implements.

“Under our social investment programme, assorted food items are moving from one state to another.”

The president’s wife said that the August Meeting had made a significant impact over the years and provided a vital platform for mothers, daughters and sisters to address pressing societal issues.

She pointed out that the annual tradition of Igbo women gathering had helped to mobilise women for community building, political participation, empowerment and community development.

She described the theme of the meeting, “Eliminating abuse to foster a healthy society,” as a clarion call to action, adding that abuse in all forms must be eradicated.

“Every individual has the right to safety, free from physical, domestic, sexual, psychological, emotional, financial, material, modern slavery and discrimination.

“We must speak up against abuse, try to dialogue responsibly and work together to foster a sense of empathy, and compassion towards one another,” she said.

Earlier in an address of welcome, Mbah said that the August Meeting is a cherished tradition in Enugu State that gathers and unites women from all corners of the state to share knowledge, experiences, and aspirations.

According to her, the meeting is not just a social event but a powerful platform for women’s empowerment, advocacy, and community development.

She further said that through her Custos Care Foundation, women across the three senatorial zones of the state had been empowered while the issue of maternal and child mortality was being addressed.

“In line with our commitment to uplift the lives of our women, we are pleased to announce that empowerment packages will be given to indigent women during this year’s meeting.

“The packages are designed to provide support and resources to those who need them most, helping them to improve their livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to their families and society,” she said.

The event was attended by the Wife of the late Ikemba Nnewi, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, different women groups and women delegations from 17 Local Government Areas.

Highlights of the colourful event included a march past by various women groups and cultural dances.

News Agency Of Nigeria

