Tinubu’s historic efforts to transform Kwara’s agricultural landscape - AbdulRazaq

The Governor specifically mentioned the recent inauguration of the livestock reforms implementation committee by the federal government and the establishment of a Ministry for Livestock Development.

“These are historic efforts to transform agricultural landscape and enhance food security in a sustainable way,” he declared.

His excitement is contained in a speech delivered on his behalf by his Counselor and Senior Advisor, Sa’adu Salaudeen, at the launch of the National Animal Identification Traceability System (NAITS) for the state, organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“About 24 hours ago, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated the committee on the implementation of livestock reforms along with a historic plan to establish the Ministry of Livestock Development.

“This announcement has expectedly sparked national excitement around the future of livestock value chains and the potential to end the perennial clashes between herders and farmers.

“We thank Mr President for these historic steps and we are confident that all stakeholders will rally round the President to achieve this,” he said.

He thanked the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, and his team for their hard work transforming the agricultural sector for economic diversification.

AbdulRazaq pledged to support the agricultural initiative by facilitating the construction and equipping of the Kwara NAITS centre and solicited more collaborations with the federal government, particularly in developing irrigation for all-year farming and agricultural mechanisation.

Sen. Abdullahi, on his part, said NAITS is part of the national livestock transformation programmes of President Bola Tinubu's administration that seeks to reduce cattle rustling and farmers-herders clashes and engender peaceful coexistence in the country.

He said the federal government is working tirelessly to develop livestock transformation that would satisfy local demands and the exportation to foreign countries.

“Growing domestic and global demands for animal products is key to this administration.

“When we develop our livestock industry and we are able to satisfy our local demands, we should also begin to think of how to export to other countries.

“So, export is a long-term vision but in the present, our interest is to organise this industry so that owners of the industry will benefit from it,” the Minister added.

He called on key stakeholders to see NAITS as an initiative designed to benefit, and not create discomfort, for anyone. He praised AbdulRazaq for his sincere commitment to developing agriculture in the state, urging the government to do more.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Oloruntoyosi Thomas, in her remarks, said the state government would continue to leverage technology and innovation to drive agricultural transformation, adding that NAITS is a critical tool for agricultural excellence that is dear to the administration.