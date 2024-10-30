Yilwatda: Tinubu's appointment of Betta Edu's replacement sparks fresh reaction

Pulse Nigeria reported that the presidency had confirmed the exit of Betta Edu, the embattled former minister of the ministry, from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

CLTJ spokesperson Barrister Moses Okino praised Yilwatda's impressive credentials, including a PhD in Digital Systems Engineering, calling him “an outstanding fit” for the ministry.

Okino highlighted Yilwatda’s prior achievements, such as establishing Nigeria's first Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and the World Bank-funded STEP-B project.

“He brings a fresh sense of hope and renewal to a ministry previously marred by controversy,” said Okino, referencing past scandals under former ministers Betta Edu and Sadiya Farouq.

Okino underscored Yilwatda’s track record for transparency during his tenure at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), where he built a reputation for integrity.

The coalition is optimistic that Yilwatda's background in digital systems and humanitarian initiatives will bolster the ministry’s efforts to address food insecurity, disease outbreaks, and displacement.

"His commitment to the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and vulnerable communities is unmatched," Okino said, adding that Yilwatda’s leadership could be transformative for Nigeria’s most vulnerable citizens.\