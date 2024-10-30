ADVERTISEMENT
Yilwatda: Tinubu's appointment of Betta Edu's replacement sparks fresh reaction

Segun Adeyemi

Tinubu suspended the former Cross Rivers State Commissioner in January following an alleged ₦585m scandal in her ministry.

L-R: Dr Betta Edu and Professor Nentawe Yilwada. [Facebook]
Pulse Nigeria reported that the presidency had confirmed the exit of Betta Edu, the embattled former minister of the ministry, from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

CLTJ spokesperson Barrister Moses Okino praised Yilwatda's impressive credentials, including a PhD in Digital Systems Engineering, calling him “an outstanding fit” for the ministry.

Okino highlighted Yilwatda’s prior achievements, such as establishing Nigeria's first Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and the World Bank-funded STEP-B project.

“He brings a fresh sense of hope and renewal to a ministry previously marred by controversy,” said Okino, referencing past scandals under former ministers Betta Edu and Sadiya Farouq.

Okino underscored Yilwatda’s track record for transparency during his tenure at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), where he built a reputation for integrity.

The coalition is optimistic that Yilwatda's background in digital systems and humanitarian initiatives will bolster the ministry’s efforts to address food insecurity, disease outbreaks, and displacement.

"His commitment to the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and vulnerable communities is unmatched," Okino said, adding that Yilwatda’s leadership could be transformative for Nigeria’s most vulnerable citizens.\

The CLTJ urged Nigerians to rally behind Yilwatda, expressing confidence that he would usher in a “new era of hope and progress.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

