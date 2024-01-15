We'll train more people - Tinubu urges Nigerians not to worry about Japa wave

The president while speaking in Owerri on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the second term inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, said his government is making efforts to train more people to fill professional gaps created by those who have relocated.

The president said his administration would prioritise the education of children and youth.

“You see the priority in industrialisation. Healthcare will receive more allocation and more attention.

“Don’t worry about what you are hearing about the Japa syndrome, we will train more people and we will supply them self,” he said.

Tinubu also assured the people of the South-East that the peace they are enjoying will get better soon.

“The peace you are enjoying here will be better and we will work more to achieve that peace,” the president said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a mass exodus of Nigerians to Western countries.

This emigration phenomenon colloquially tagged ‘Japa’ has caused an unprecedented shortage of skilled manpower in the country’s health sector.

