Tinubu thanks Ariwoola, to swear in Kekere-Ekun as new CJN on Friday

In a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President said Ariwoola had served as Justice of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos divisions before his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2011.

Ariwoola was sworn in as Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2022 and has also served the nation in diverse capacities as a judicial officer.

President Tinubu commended the jurist for his services to the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted his impactful leadership of the judiciary and his efforts in enriching Nigerian jurisprudence, as well as in strengthening the fibre of the law.

“The President thanks Justice Ariwoola and wishes him the very best for the future.