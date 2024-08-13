ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu signs bill to increase salaries and benefits for judicial officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu's SA stated that judicial officeholders in the country should redouble their efforts to ensure that justice is served speedily.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

The Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Sen. Basheer Lado, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

“This extraordinary move underscores the president’s absolute prioritisation of the welfare of Nigerian workers above all else.

“Just like he did when he recently put on hold an ongoing Federal Executive Council meeting to assent to the new National Minimum Wage Bill of ₦70,000,” he said.

Lado said that the new act “prescribes salaries, allowances and other benefits for judicial officers to reflect the changing realities. He described the signing of the bill as a landmark achievement and a manifestation of his unwavering commitment to the welfare of Nigeria’s workforce.

“This landmark decision reflects the president’s profound dedication to ensuring that every salary earner, especially those serving in vital and strategic roles, receives the recognition and compensation they deserve.

“In Tinubu’s administration, the welfare of our workers has become a central pillar of national progress.

“His visionary policies continue to uplift the lives of millions, ensuring that the dignity of labour is upheld and that those who serve our nation are justly rewarded.

“This assent is a clear testament to the president’s tireless efforts to build a more prosperous and equitable country, where every worker is empowered to contribute to the nation’s greatness."

Lado commended Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Abass Tajudeen for their patriotic commitment to progressively improving the welfare of citizens.

He also lauded the members of the National Assembly for prioritising the welfare of the citizens by passing and transmitting the executive bill. He urged judicial officeholders in the country to redouble their efforts to ensure that justice was served speedily.

“The judiciary remains the hope of the common man and it is hoped that Nigerians seeking justice get it irrespective of their status in life,” he stated.

