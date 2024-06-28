Tinubu sends heartfelt sympathies to victims of FCT market fire

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

“On Thursday, a fire ripped through a swathe of the market, destroying property and other valuables.

“President Tinubu extends his heartfelt sympathies to all the traders affected by this distressing incident and assures them of his administration’s full support.

“The President urges caution and adherence to essential safety measures to prevent fire outbreaks and other accidents,” the statement read.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) said that a fire started at the market around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

It said that the fire was eventually brought under control by the combined team of its men, FCT Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and Julius Berger Fire Service.

The acting Director-General of the department, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, said that goods worth millions of naira were lost in the incident, but there was no loss of life.