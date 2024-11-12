ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu reappoints Duna as NBRRI Director-General for another 4 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

Duna has been serving as the Director-General of the Institute since his appointment in 2020.

Prof. Samson Duna as the Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI)
Prof. Samson Duna as the Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI)

This was contained, in a statement by Deputy Director of Information, NBRRI, Peter Mashem on Tuesday in Abuja. He said his reappointment was conveyed in a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume.

Duna is an erudite Professor of Civil Engineering from Billiri Local Government of Gombe State.

Duna is an erudite Professor of Civil Engineering from Billiri Local Government of Gombe State.

“As a COREN Registered Engineer, Duna is also a member of the following professional bodies; Member, Nigerian Institute of Engineering Management (MNIEM) and Fellow, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (FNICE).

“He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Association for Engineering Geology and the Environment (FNAEGE) and a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE).

“He is also Council Member of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and a member of Industrial/Sectorial Board for the Regional Transport Research and Education Centre, Kumasi (TRECK), Ghana, ” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

