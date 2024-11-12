Tinubu reappoints Duna as NBRRI Director-General for another 4 years

This was contained, in a statement by Deputy Director of Information, NBRRI, Peter Mashem on Tuesday in Abuja. He said his reappointment was conveyed in a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume.

Mashem said Duna had been serving as the Director-General of the Institute since his appointment in 2020.

“Duna is an erudite Professor of Civil Engineering from Billiri Local Government of Gombe State.

“As a COREN Registered Engineer, Duna is also a member of the following professional bodies; Member, Nigerian Institute of Engineering Management (MNIEM) and Fellow, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (FNICE).

“He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Association for Engineering Geology and the Environment (FNAEGE) and a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE).