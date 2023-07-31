Tinubu officially decorates newly appointed service chiefs

This significant ceremony, held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, formally marks the beginning of their tenure as the nation's highest-ranking defence officers.

The distinguished occasion, witnessed by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, top government officials, and family members of the officers, was filled with an air of anticipation and pride as the Service Chiefs prepared to shoulder their crucial responsibilities.

Having been announced on the 19th of June, the appointments of the Service Chiefs underwent rigorous scrutiny by the National Assembly, ensuring that only the most capable individuals are entrusted with safeguarding the nation's security.

