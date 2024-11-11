Tinubu, NSA urged to back amnesty boss amidst alleged document leaks

At a recent meeting in Port Harcourt, the ex-agitators voiced their concern over attacks on Otuaro and reaffirmed their support for him, calling the accusations baseless.

The controversy began when a video surfaced on social media, shared by one Jude Gbaboyor, claiming Otuaro had leaked a confidential document from the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ex-agitator leader, HRH Henry Binidodogha, also known as General Egbeme, signed a communique on behalf of the group, firmly rejecting the claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is our collective conviction that Jude Gbaboyor’s allegations, including the one bordering on leaked DSS documents, are unfounded, untenable, and unwarranted,” the communique stated.

The leaders emphasised that Otuaro’s role does not involve handling DSS documents, distancing the PAP from such allegations.

“The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme does not work with the DSS. He, therefore, cannot be accused by Jude Gbaboyor of causing the purported document to be published.”

The ex-agitators also argued that the DSS, known for its strong investigative capacity, would not require external help in handling sensitive documents. They criticised Gbaboyor’s actions as an attempt to malign Otuaro and hinder his responsibilities.

Highlighting Otuaro’s contributions, the leaders commended his achievements over the past eight months, noting that his reforms have fostered peace and development in the Niger Delta. They also thanked President Bola Tinubu and National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for their support and urged them to continue backing Otuaro.

ADVERTISEMENT