ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu, NSA urged to back amnesty boss amidst alleged document leaks

Segun Adeyemi

President Bola Tinubu and National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu were acknowledged for their support, and they were urged to continue backing Otuaro.

President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]
President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

At a recent meeting in Port Harcourt, the ex-agitators voiced their concern over attacks on Otuaro and reaffirmed their support for him, calling the accusations baseless.

The controversy began when a video surfaced on social media, shared by one Jude Gbaboyor, claiming Otuaro had leaked a confidential document from the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ex-agitator leader, HRH Henry Binidodogha, also known as General Egbeme, signed a communique on behalf of the group, firmly rejecting the claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is our collective conviction that Jude Gbaboyor’s allegations, including the one bordering on leaked DSS documents, are unfounded, untenable, and unwarranted,” the communique stated.

The leaders emphasised that Otuaro’s role does not involve handling DSS documents, distancing the PAP from such allegations.

“The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme does not work with the DSS. He, therefore, cannot be accused by Jude Gbaboyor of causing the purported document to be published.”

The ex-agitators also argued that the DSS, known for its strong investigative capacity, would not require external help in handling sensitive documents. They criticised Gbaboyor’s actions as an attempt to malign Otuaro and hinder his responsibilities.

Highlighting Otuaro’s contributions, the leaders commended his achievements over the past eight months, noting that his reforms have fostered peace and development in the Niger Delta. They also thanked President Bola Tinubu and National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for their support and urged them to continue backing Otuaro.

ADVERTISEMENT

The communique concluded with a call for peace, urging detractors to halt activities that could harm regional stability, and to support Otuaro’s efforts in advancing the objectives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for the Niger Delta.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Petrol landing cost falls to ₦971 per litre as local pump Prices remain high

Petrol landing cost falls to ₦971 per litre as local pump Prices remain high

Senate reveal date for Tinubu’s 2025 budget presentation to National Assembly

Senate reveal date for Tinubu’s 2025 budget presentation to National Assembly

“No blackmail will stop us – Wike vows total clear out of shanties in FCT

“No blackmail will stop us” – Wike vows total clear out of shanties in FCT

Tinubu, NSA urged to back amnesty boss amidst alleged document leaks

Tinubu, NSA urged to back amnesty boss amidst alleged document leaks

NDLEA seizes tons of illicit drugs in 9 states

NDLEA seizes tons of illicit drugs in 9 states

I will deliver Kano to APC in 2027 – Minister

I will deliver Kano to APC in 2027 – Minister

NDLEA smashes cross-border drug syndicates, arrests 6 kingpins

NDLEA smashes cross-border drug syndicates, arrests 6 kingpins

Coast clear for Okonjo-Iweala to retain DG role as WTO confirms no opposition

Coast clear for Okonjo-Iweala to retain DG role as WTO confirms no opposition

I've forgiven my opponents - MC Oluomo says after emerging NURTW national president

I've forgiven my opponents - MC Oluomo says after emerging NURTW national president

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic Challenges - Cleric

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how

Streams of protesters at the three arm zone in Abuja on Tuesday, November 5. [Original]

PHOTOS: FCT erupts in protest as thousands demand Kyari’s exit from NNPCL

FMC Keffi issues 2-week ultimatum for relatives to claim unclaimed corpses

FMC Keffi to dispose of 21 unclaimed corpses, gives relatives 2-week ultimatum