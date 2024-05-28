Tinubu needs to source for top talent to resolve Nigeria's crisis - Momodu

Momodu made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)on Tuesday in Lagos. He said the last one year had been difficult for many Nigerians, urging the President to invite people with fresh ideas to help turn things around.

Momodu said the President needed to do more to meet the expectations of citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria is blessed with some of the greatest human beings on earth, who are scattered all over the planet. Find them and bring them into government.

“The best way to get a second term by any leader is when you have performed in the first term.

“My honest advice, borne out of patriotism, is that you urgently get the best people on board”, he said.

Momodu also urged the President to surround himself with people who would always give him honest feedback. While describing the culture of sycophancy as an albatross to good governance, Momodu said the President would do well with people who speak truth to power. He urged Tinubu to solve what he called the energy crisis in the country to propel the country’s development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The publisher also called on the President to address the problem of insecurity in the country.

“Until we solve the energy crisis, I don’t think we will be ready to join the comity of other nations in their march towards advancement.

“We also need declaration of a state of emergency in infrastructure, education, food security, and overall security," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT