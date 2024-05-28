ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu needs to source for top talent to resolve Nigeria's crisis - Momodu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The publisher urged the President to invite people with fresh ideas to help turn things around.

President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Publisher, Ovation Magazine, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dele Momodu [TheCable]
President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Publisher, Ovation Magazine, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dele Momodu [TheCable]

Recommended articles

Momodu made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)on Tuesday in Lagos. He said the last one year had been difficult for many Nigerians, urging the President to invite people with fresh ideas to help turn things around.

Momodu said the President needed to do more to meet the expectations of citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria is blessed with some of the greatest human beings on earth, who are scattered all over the planet. Find them and bring them into government.

“The best way to get a second term by any leader is when you have performed in the first term.

“My honest advice, borne out of patriotism, is that you urgently get the best people on board”, he said.

Momodu also urged the President to surround himself with people who would always give him honest feedback. While describing the culture of sycophancy as an albatross to good governance, Momodu said the President would do well with people who speak truth to power. He urged Tinubu to solve what he called the energy crisis in the country to propel the country’s development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The publisher also called on the President to address the problem of insecurity in the country.

“Until we solve the energy crisis, I don’t think we will be ready to join the comity of other nations in their march towards advancement.

“We also need declaration of a state of emergency in infrastructure, education, food security, and overall security," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Momodu urged the present administration to be focused and consistent in its efforts at fixing the country, saying “slow and steady wins the race.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abdul Ningi: Senate pardons lawmaker suspended over budget padding allegation

Abdul Ningi: Senate pardons lawmaker suspended over budget padding allegation

Tinubu needs to source for top talent to resolve Nigeria's crisis - Momodu

Tinubu needs to source for top talent to resolve Nigeria's crisis - Momodu

Economic hardship, poverty inflict mental illness on more Nigerians - Psychiatrist

Economic hardship, poverty inflict mental illness on more Nigerians - Psychiatrist

FRSC arrests 23 motorists for traffic violations on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

FRSC arrests 23 motorists for traffic violations on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Group evaluates Fubara's 1 year in office amid Rivers crisis

Group evaluates Fubara's 1 year in office amid Rivers crisis

Insecurity: NANS releases Tinubu's scorecard for 1 year in office

Insecurity: NANS releases Tinubu's scorecard for 1 year in office

NDLEA busts cocaine trafficking couple, seizes multi-billion-naira drugs

NDLEA busts cocaine trafficking couple, seizes multi-billion-naira drugs

Is Umar Bago best performing northern governor? CSO reacts

Is Umar Bago best performing northern governor? CSO reacts

UI students accuse institution of victimisation after fee hike protest

UI students accuse institution of victimisation after fee hike protest

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Tinubu and DSS [Pulse.ng]

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Prince Babalola Adebomi [Vanguard]

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to detention over certificate forgery

Nigerians slams Makinde after celebrating daughter's graduation from Yale [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale