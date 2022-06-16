Tinubu moves into Buhari's Abuja campaign office

Revealing this development, a member of the House of Representatives and leader of the Tinubu Support Group, James Faleke, said the office will now serve as Tinubu Campaign headquarters while other offices will function as annexes.

The office donation to the APC flag-bearer comes a week after he floored Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and 11 other contestants at the party convention held in Abuja.

Faleke added that the campaign office, located at the Central Business District of Abuja, is well equipped with Information and Communication Technology as well as a database, call centre among others, The Punch reported.

The Buhari Campaign Office has now added to the earlier donations made to the Tinubu campaign by the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and former aspirant, Tein Jack-Rich.

During Tinubu's visit to Bello on Friday, June 10, 2022, the Kogi governor announced that he has donated his presidential campaign office to the ruling party’s presidential candidate

Similarly, Jack-Rich also pledged to donate his Abuja presidential campaign office and the annexes in 28 states to the Tinubu campaign.