RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu moves into Buhari's Abuja campaign office

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu has taken over the building Buhari used as his campaign office for the 2019 election.

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu
President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has moved into the Abuja campaign office used by President Muhammadu Buhari for his re-election bid in 2019.

Recommended articles

Revealing this development, a member of the House of Representatives and leader of the Tinubu Support Group, James Faleke, said the office will now serve as Tinubu Campaign headquarters while other offices will function as annexes.

The office donation to the APC flag-bearer comes a week after he floored Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and 11 other contestants at the party convention held in Abuja.

Faleke added that the campaign office, located at the Central Business District of Abuja, is well equipped with Information and Communication Technology as well as a database, call centre among others, The Punch reported.

The Buhari Campaign Office has now added to the earlier donations made to the Tinubu campaign by the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and former aspirant, Tein Jack-Rich.

During Tinubu's visit to Bello on Friday, June 10, 2022, the Kogi governor announced that he has donated his presidential campaign office to the ruling party’s presidential candidate

Similarly, Jack-Rich also pledged to donate his Abuja presidential campaign office and the annexes in 28 states to the Tinubu campaign.

While it seems the APC flag-carrier seems ready to hit the ground running with his campaign, there's still a question over who he would consider as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general election.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu moves into Buhari's Abuja campaign office

Tinubu moves into Buhari's Abuja campaign office

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Borno elders express concern over lukewarm attitude to PVC registration

Borno elders express concern over lukewarm attitude to PVC registration

Alleged N321bn fraud: Court stops Gov Mohammed from probing his 2 predecessors

Alleged N321bn fraud: Court stops Gov Mohammed from probing his 2 predecessors

2023: Amosun rallies support for Tinubu in Ogun

2023: Amosun rallies support for Tinubu in Ogun

Buhari pledges $550,000 contribution to Great Green Wall Secretariat

Buhari pledges $550,000 contribution to Great Green Wall Secretariat

Nigerian elected as African rep on UN Anti-corruption board

Nigerian elected as African rep on UN Anti-corruption board

Troops kill 47 terrorists, rescue Chibok girl, son in Borno

Troops kill 47 terrorists, rescue Chibok girl, son in Borno

Activist decry rate of rape cases in Sokoto, Lagos

Activist decry rate of rape cases in Sokoto, Lagos

Trending

2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Afenifere reacts as court orders killers of Fasoranti's daughter to die by hanging

killers of Fasoranti's daughter

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

Buhari-13