Tinubu is 'mightily proud' of Wike's work as FCT Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu also commended Wike and his remarkable team in the territory, for their visionary leadership and tireless dedication.

President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike [Ripples Nigeria]
President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike [Ripples Nigeria]

Represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu stated this at the commissioning of the Expansion of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from the Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1 (RRI).

He said that the expansion of the outer southern motorway would not only alleviate traffic congestion and improve transportation but would also stimulate economic growth and create opportunities for prosperity.

Tinubu said, “What is unfolding in our capital city is a testament to what can be achieved with our government Renewed Hope Agenda, the quality transformation of the Federal Capital Territory and indeed Nigeria.

“This ambitious undertaken holds profound significance for the FCT and its residence. With additional interchanges, we are enhancing connectivity and accessibility.

“Making it easier for residence and visitors alike to navigate our beautiful capital city.”

The President, therefore, commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his remarkable team in the territory, for their visionary leadership and tireless dedication to the upliftment of the capital city.

“Wike is redefining the meaning and concepts of modern leadership in Nigeria.

“The President is mightily proud of you for your dedication, for your persistent, for your courage and the will to do well.”

Tinubu, who asked Wike to stand and take a bow, noted that under Wike’s leadership, FCT had witnessed remarkable strive in infrastructural development, urban planning and sustainable growth in the nation’s capital.

“Under Wike, we have proven to the world that what counts is leadership, and what this nation needs is quality leadership.

“The completion of this motorway expansion is not merely a field of engineering but a testament to the power of collaboration and partnership.

“It is a shining example of what we can accomplish when we work together, towards a common goal transcending political divide and personal interest for the greater good of our nation.”

