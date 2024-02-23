Tinubu, governors, lawmakers in Ondo to pay last respect to Akeredolu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that also present was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume; and governors of Ekiti, Osun, Enugu, Bayelsa, Kwara, Benue, Lagos, Anambra, Ogun, Oyo and Delta states.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, chieftains of the party and other dignitaries were also present at the burial ceremony filled with grief held at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola, Owo.

In his sermon titled “The Brevity of Life”, the Bishop of Ikwerre and Archbishop of Niger Delta Province, Anglican Communion, Rev. Blessing Enyindah, said, “Life is short, meaningless and vanity without God.”

Enyindah emphasised the transient nature of life and the importance of making a meaningful impact while on earth. He said man’s life is like a shadow that vanished like a vapour and urged all politicians present to see to the hardship that Nigerians were facing.

The Bishop, Quoting from Psalm 39 vs 4-5, urged attendees to reflect on their legacy and the significance of their actions. Enyindah highlighted the impactful contributions of Akeredolu to Ondo State and his dedicated service to the Anglican Church.

He called for the protection of Akeredolu’s legacy and for the government to continue with the projects he initiated but could not be completed. Speaking at the event, President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said Nigeria has lost a man who left an “indomitable legacy of national service.”

Tinubu said it was not a day to mourn but a remembrance and celebration of life to God and humanity of Akeredolu, who served humanity to the best of his ability.

"Seasons come and seasons go, today is a day of remembrance, a day of celebration of life, to God and humanity, today is a day to pay our respect,” he said.

He said Akeredolu left an indelible blueprint in the sands of history and would forever be remembered by all. Also speaking at the church service, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa appreciated all dignitaries present to pay the last respects to his late principal.

Aiyedatiwa described his former principal as a great man who would be remembered for his voice on national issues like the rule of law and good governance.

“On behalf of the people of Ondo State; on behalf of the family, I say thanks for coming. You are all here to pay the last respect to our departed leader; some of you are his colleagues; some are from his childhood friends,” he stated.