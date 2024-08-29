ADVERTISEMENT
Minister says Tinubu values Gombe residents, donates 2 trucks of rice, fertiliser

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president’s gesture is aimed at alleviating the hardships many less privileged persons are facing.

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]
President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]

The items were distributed on behalf of Tinubu by Alhaji Saidu Alkali, the Minister for Transportation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the trucks of fertiliser and rice each contained 1,200 bags. Speaking at the Presentation, Alkali said the president’s gesture was aimed at alleviating the hardships many less privileged persons were facing.

According to the minister, the gesture is proof of Tinubu’s goodwill towards the people of Gombe, which he holds dear to his heart. Receiving the items on behalf of the Gombe State Government, an elder statesman and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Gombe, Alhaji Abba Sadiq, expressed appreciation to the president for the gesture.

Sadiq noted that this would go a long way in contributing to the Agricultural development of the state, and also ensure that there was sufficient food for the people of Gombe. He assured the Federal Government that the items would reach the intended beneficiaries.

Minister says Tinubu values Gombe residents, donates 2 trucks of rice, fertiliser

