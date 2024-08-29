Minister says Tinubu values Gombe residents, donates 2 trucks of rice, fertiliser

The items were distributed on behalf of Tinubu by Alhaji Saidu Alkali, the Minister for Transportation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the trucks of fertiliser and rice each contained 1,200 bags. Speaking at the Presentation, Alkali said the president’s gesture was aimed at alleviating the hardships many less privileged persons were facing.

According to the minister, the gesture is proof of Tinubu’s goodwill towards the people of Gombe, which he holds dear to his heart. Receiving the items on behalf of the Gombe State Government, an elder statesman and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Gombe, Alhaji Abba Sadiq, expressed appreciation to the president for the gesture.

