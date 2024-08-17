ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu congratulates former head of state, Babangida at 83

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babangida, fondly called IBB, was Nigeria’s military president from 1985 to 1993.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he visited the former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida. (PMNews)
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he visited the former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida. (PMNews)

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.

He noted Babangida’s endeavours toward the development of the nation, especially in infrastructure and other areas.

Tinubu lauded the celebrant’s efforts in the completion of the Third Mainland Bridge, which at the time was the longest bridge in Africa.

“The President acknowledges the role of General Babangida in the sculpting of modern Nigeria and commends him for his services to the nation.

“President Tinubu wishes the former head of state many more years in good health,” said Ngelale.

