Tinubu celebrates ex-CJN Uwais on birthday, praises his legal contributions

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement that the President celebrated the eminent jurist who served the nation in many capacities, including as Chairman of the National Judicial Council.

He also served as Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute.

“President Tinubu extols the courage, wisdom, and fine thread of brilliance, which ran through the illustrious legal career of the elder statesman.

“The President commends Justice Uwais for his service to the nation, acknowledging his role in shaping the foundations of Nigeria’s judiciary.