Tinubu begins distribution of computers to public schools, targets 5m nationwide

The goal is to provide five million tablets nationwide, empowering students with technical and vocational skills to prepare them for the modern workforce.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Education, Abiola Arogundade, highlighted the initiative's alignment with Tinubu's "Renewed Hope Agenda."

Speaking during the donation, she said, "The President mandated relevant agencies, including my office, to train not less than five million Nigerians annually in diverse skills, not only to make them employable but also to enable them to be self-employed."

This donation is part of a broader campaign that began in July last year to encourage innovation in technical and vocational education.

Arogundade emphasised that the project aims to shift Nigeria's education system from a theory-based model to one focused on practical skills development.

"Today's donation is to empower the students to develop their technical and vocational skills in line with the Presidential mandate. We must adapt to the fast-changing global technology-based economy," she explained.

Arogundade assured students not receiving tablets this time that they will benefit in the future. "We will return in the near future to ensure no one is left behind across the country," she added.

Afrifone Ltd, the technical partner, also pledged its support, with representative Okafor Judith announcing the partnership's contribution to this initiative.

"Afrifone Ltd will be empowering talented students with state-of-the-art Tablets, providing them with tools to thrive in the digital age," she stated.