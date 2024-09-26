ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu begins distribution of computers to public schools, targets 5m nationwide

Nurudeen Shotayo

The donation is part of a broader campaign that began in July last year to encourage innovation in technical and vocational education.

Tinubu begins distribution of computers to public schools, targets 5m nationwide
Tinubu begins distribution of computers to public schools, targets 5m nationwide

Recommended articles

The goal is to provide five million tablets nationwide, empowering students with technical and vocational skills to prepare them for the modern workforce.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Education, Abiola Arogundade, highlighted the initiative's alignment with Tinubu's "Renewed Hope Agenda."

Speaking during the donation, she said, "The President mandated relevant agencies, including my office, to train not less than five million Nigerians annually in diverse skills, not only to make them employable but also to enable them to be self-employed."

ADVERTISEMENT

This donation is part of a broader campaign that began in July last year to encourage innovation in technical and vocational education.

Arogundade emphasised that the project aims to shift Nigeria's education system from a theory-based model to one focused on practical skills development.

"Today's donation is to empower the students to develop their technical and vocational skills in line with the Presidential mandate. We must adapt to the fast-changing global technology-based economy," she explained.

Arogundade assured students not receiving tablets this time that they will benefit in the future. "We will return in the near future to ensure no one is left behind across the country," she added.

Afrifone Ltd, the technical partner, also pledged its support, with representative Okafor Judith announcing the partnership's contribution to this initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Afrifone Ltd will be empowering talented students with state-of-the-art Tablets, providing them with tools to thrive in the digital age," she stated.

This digital push by the Tinubu administration reflects a commitment to empowering Nigerian youths with the skills needed to compete globally.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BVAS unreliable, we won't use it for Anambra LG polls – Electoral commission

BVAS unreliable, we won't use it for Anambra LG polls – Electoral commission

FG moves to curb food crisis, says 12.9% of globally poor people found in Nigeria

FG moves to curb food crisis, says 12.9% of globally poor people found in Nigeria

FG explains why work has slowed down on Lagos-Calabar Highway construction

FG explains why work has slowed down on Lagos-Calabar Highway construction

Minister reels out Tinubu's scorecard as NANS prepares for October 1

Minister reels out Tinubu's scorecard as NANS prepares for October 1

Tinubu begins distribution of computers to public schools, targets 5m nationwide

Tinubu begins distribution of computers to public schools, targets 5m nationwide

50 million roaming Almajiri, out-of-school children need attention – FG

50 million roaming Almajiri, out-of-school children need attention – FG

$49.8b didn’t miss under my watch - Jonathan

$49.8b didn’t miss under my watch - Jonathan

We won't let APC repeat Edo tricks in Delta - PDP braces up for 2027

We won't let APC repeat Edo tricks in Delta - PDP braces up for 2027

Independent candidacy bill scales first reading in House of Reps

Independent candidacy bill scales first reading in House of Reps

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

Areas notorious for insecurity in Kaduna now enjoying peace - Sani

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas