Tinubu directs Finance Minister to present new minimum wage template within 2 days

Bayo Wahab

Information Minister says the presentation by Edun would form the basis of negotiation with labour unions on the new minimum wage.

Finance Minister, Wale Edun and President Bola Tinubu.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this while addressing journalists at Aso Rock, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Idris said the president had a meeting with the representatives of the federal government who went to the negotiation table with organised labour on the minimum wage.

He said, “All parties to the negotiation of the new minimum wage would work together with the organised labour to present a new minimum wage for Nigerians in one week.

“All of us will work together assiduously within the next one week to ensure that we have a new wage for Nigeria that is acceptable sustainable and also realistic.”

According to him, the presentation by Edun would form the basis of negotiation with labour unions on the new minimum wage.

Details later...

