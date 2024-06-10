Tinubu appoints new leaders for Police Service Commission, Trust Fund

The President also approved the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd) as Member of the Commission.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in a statement on Monday, said the appointments were subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“Other members of the Police Service Commission will be appointed in due course.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore, the President has approved the appointment of Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) with immediate effect.