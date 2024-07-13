Tinubu appoints Dantsoho as NPA MD, Adeyeye as board chairman

According to a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President also approved the appointment of Senator Adedayo Adeyeye as Chairman of the Board of the NPA.

“Dr Dantsoho holds a Doctorate in Maritime Technology from Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom, and a Master’s degree in International Transport from Cardiff University of Wales, United Kingdom.

“Before his appointment, he had served in various roles in the Nigerian Ports Authority as Assistant General Manager; Technical Assistant to the Managing Director; Port Manager, Onne Port; and Principal Manager, Tariff & Billing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Senator Adeyeye, the Board Chairman, is a seasoned lawyer, journalist, and politician,” said the statement.

Adeyeye is a former Minister of State for Works and former senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.