Tinubu appoints Dantsoho as NPA MD, Adeyeye as board chairman

Recommended articles
According to a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President also approved the appointment of Senator Adedayo Adeyeye as Chairman of the Board of the NPA.
“Dr Dantsoho holds a Doctorate in Maritime Technology from Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom, and a Master’s degree in International Transport from Cardiff University of Wales, United Kingdom.
“Before his appointment, he had served in various roles in the Nigerian Ports Authority as Assistant General Manager; Technical Assistant to the Managing Director; Port Manager, Onne Port; and Principal Manager, Tariff & Billing.
“Senator Adeyeye, the Board Chairman, is a seasoned lawyer, journalist, and politician,” said the statement.
Adeyeye is a former Minister of State for Works and former senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.
“The President expects the new leadership of this pivotal agency to deploy excellence in the discharge of their duties to enable efficient port services and improved industry outcomes,” said the statement.